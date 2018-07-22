NEW ORLEANS - Greeting hungry customers at the drive-thru window with a smile, Jade Colin doesn't just works at this McDonald's on LaPalco Boulevard in Harvey. She owns it.

"I became an owner at 26, which is very young to be owning your own brand," Colin, now 28, said.

Her age hasn't stopped Colin from achieving what some in the business world only dream about.

The New Orleans East native graduated from Warren Easton and the University of Louisiana Lafayette. She started working as a crew member at McDonald's when she was 18 years old.

"I got a chance to work at McDonald's. Loved the Brand," Colin said.

She couldn't shake that love and passion. While working there, her father, Louis Colin began training her to become the owner and operator of a McDonald's franchise.

Watching her father, combined with the love of her job, motivated her to follow in his footsteps.

"Two days after I graduated from University of Louisiana Lafayette in business management, I joined the business," Colin said.

She became a store manager, won awards and made up her mind to join McDonald's "Next Generation Program" a prep program for children of McDonald's franchise owners. Colin would be the first to tell you the road was not easy.

"It's a very intense system. You're being watched. Really, really watched about your results. I got exceptional results as a restaurant manager," Colin said.

After months of hard work, sweat and tears, corporate leaders gave her the okay, allowing her to own her own restaurant in 2016 at the young age of 26. Recently word has spread about her success.

"She is the driving force behind our organization and behind our business," Colin said.

Colin's father Louis says every day he wakes up proud of what she's become.

"I knew the challenges that it took. And I knew the demand that was required upon her. And I knew a lot of people who pursued that area, at being a McDonald's owner, not everyone achieves it," Colin said.

She's also setting the bar high and motivating those she works with.

"She has a passion about what she's doing. And some of the young ladies here now today, you know they've been with us since we started the business and to see them continue to grow they're like our children as well," Colin said.

For those who need inspiration, Colin says no matter what life may bring, always aspire for greatness because you can always persevere.

"Everyday is not going to be easy. Everyday is not going to be peaches and cream but--you have to finish strong and don't give up," Colin said.

