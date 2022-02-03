Hear ye, hear ye! Medieval Times is looking for new knights. Are ye up to the challenge?

A casting call for knights is being held Wednesday at Medieval Times in Scottsdale from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Medieval Times Scottsdale is hosting a casting call Wednesday to hire new knights to join the Knights of the Realm crew. The casting call is from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The Valley dinner attraction is looking to hire eight to 10 knights. Knights will compete in games, jousting and sword fighting on foot and horseback. The Scottsdale arena can hold up to 1,000 fans.

Medieval Times said to qualify as a Knight of the Realm and preserve authenticity of the scripted role, applicants need to be male, 18 and older, pass a physical abilities test and be comfortable working with horses and all shifts.

Anyone interested in joining the Medieval Times casting call can visit the attraction’s website.

