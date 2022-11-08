Looking to adopt a pet? Maricopa County animal shelters say now is perfect time as shelters reach capacity

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control have more animals than kennel space right now.

PHOENIX — Whether it’s the summer season or the poor economy, residents have been forced to choose between paying the bills or caring for their pets. This has caused animal shelters to reach full capacity.

Maricopa County Animal Care and Control shelters are no different.

“Currently we have 805 animals between both of our shelters and we only have 755 kennels,” said Jessie Carave, Senior Communications Officer for Maricopa County.

Forcing the shelter to start doubling up the kennels could add more stress to the animals.

“This can add extra stress on the dogs as they’re sharing kennels. It’s noisier. More crowded. Little more difficult for staff,” said Caraveo.

So, Caraveo is encouraging residents to come in and adopt an animal and give them a second chance at a happy life.

For more information on pet adoption, visit https://www.maricopa.gov/214/Adopt-a-Pet. Foster help is needed as well.

