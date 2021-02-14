Looking for fun, COVID-safe summer camps for your kids?

All of these action-packed camps are following CDC guidelines and safety precautions to keep kids, coaches and camp counselors safe through the pandemic.

ARIZONA, USA — With Spring Break and summer vacation fast approaching, parents are looking for ways to keep their kids active, while staying safe from COVID-19.

Here are a few options for safe activities and camps available for kids in the Valley this year.

The City of Mesa has kids camps for spring and summer

“We have all-day camps, half-day camps,” said Aimee Manis, City of Mesa Recreation Administrator.

The City of Mesa has been planning to open a slew of activities for kids with all types of interests. They are designing programs that help kids get up and out, while keeping COVID mitigation in mind.

“We want our children and even as adults to get out and enjoy life,” she said.

They also have classes of all kinds available through the summer months.

“Get in on a golf class, you can take tennis lessons, you can participate in a dance class, karate class,” Manis said.

Tumbling into spring with an action-packed gymnastics camp

If your kiddos are more into cartwheels and flips, Impact Gymnastics Academy in Phoenix is the place for you.

“When you think of gymnastics, you think of bars, you think of the balance beam, you think of tumbling on the floor, jumping on the trampoline. We offer all of those things,” said Abrianna Lawrence, Director of Camps at Impact Gymnastics Academy.

They also have a ninja zone area in the gym.

“The warped wall they can run up and try to get to the top of it,” she said. “We have an obstacle course as well.”

They teach the kids the basics of gymnastics through structured play time with intertwined free time, all while following COVID-19 safety protocols.

“It’s a really fun opportunity and I see the joy in these kids’ faces every day,” said Lawrence.

Snakes, crocodiles and alligators. Oh my!

And for those who want to get up close to creatures of the reptilian variety, the Phoenix Herpetological Sanctuary offers summer camps beginning in the summer.

“This is prince the ball python,” said Olivia Bogues, conservation educator. “These are snakes kids will get to hold in the camp.”

They have reptile activities, games and a whole lot more.

“Aarts and crafts and then they’ll get to do the live animal interactions as well,” said Bogues. “It’s definitely my favorite place to be and visit.”

COVID-19 precautions in place?

