PHOENIX — Labor Day weekend is, for many, a sign the summer is coming to an end. And even though us here in Arizona will feel the summer heat for a bit longer, sadly we can't help but wonder, "Where did the summer go?".

In one last hurrah for Summer 2019, here are a few things to do around the Valley during Labor Day weekend.

Did someone say pool party?

With scorching temperatures expected through the holiday weekend, you might want to cool down. More than a few local hotels and resorts are hosting pool parties with DJs, drinks and food.

Some of the parties are strictly for adults but there are options for the whole family.

Go ahead and splash around

Speaking of family, the kids might enjoy a splash pad. There are several free splash pads around the Phoenix-metro area.

The Odysea in the Desert in Scottsdale is hosting an end-of-the-summer Splash Bash which includes foam parties and giant water slides. Don't forget your sunscreen and water shoes.

Past the time with a baseball game

The Diamondbacks are home this weekend against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Get out of the heat, grab a cool drink and enjoy the game.

Light up the desert night

If you're looking for a night time activity the Desert Botanical Garden has something for you. Saturday will be the summer conclusion of the Flashlight Tours. All ages are welcome to tour the garden nocturnally. Flashlights aren't included in the tour so bring your own.