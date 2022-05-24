Making waves, Kyrsten Sinema named as one of the 100 most influential people of 2022

The Arizona Democrat made waves with her opposition to the "Build Back Better" bill in 2021. One way or another, she's had a big impact on our country.

TIME magazine released their '100 Most Influential People of 2022' list on Monday. Alongside names like Volodymyr Zelensky, Oprah Winfrey, and Keanu Reeves stands our very own Senator Kyrsten Sinema.

She was nominated to TIME magazine's 100 Most Influential People of 2022 by Republican Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska.

"I’ve worked alongside her on several initiatives, but none of them highlight her style and impact more than last year’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act," said Murkowski in her nomination.

"She is keenly focused on outcomes with a view toward the greater good, not for personal or political gain."

Sinema made a big impact back in 2021 with her opposition to the "Build Back Better" bill.

Sinema also joined Joe Manchin in vocal opposition to a $15 per hour minimum wage. Her thumbs-down was a direct echo of the late John McCain.

It's not always popularity that gets someone on the list: it's all about impact.

Here's a look at some of the major votes Sinema pushed for during 2021:

Yes - American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

Yes - Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act

Yes - COVID-19 Hate Crimes Act

Yes - Impeaching Donald Trump for high crimes and misdemeanors

Yes - United States Innovation and Competition Act of 2021

Yes - Protecting Medicare and American Farmers from Sequester Cuts Act

Except for impeachment, all of those bills passed - and often with a large majority.