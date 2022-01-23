In a world of social media filters, some people are turning to surgery

PHOENIX — In the past, plastic surgeons or dermatologists may have gotten a photo of a celebrity to try and copy a feature. Today, they may be just as likely to bring in a filtered selfie instead.



Morgan Renfro, a co-founder of Scottsdale-based Lumen and Bevel Aesthetics, said about a quarter of girls aged 20 to 25 are bringing in a filter to show what they would like to look like.



So this filtered dysmorphia, or Snapchat dysmorphia, is coming down to this fixation," Renfro said. "Even to the point where people are seeking out invasive procedures in order to achieve that unrealistic appearance."



Renfro said some "more and more" people are trying to get the surgical option to get their "filtered" look. However, they are not always aware of the dangers.



“People are losing skin on their face even risking blindness to achieve these looks,” Renfro said. “Consequences from even minimally invasive procedures can be everything up to blindness.”



Studies show that people who used image-based social media platforms are more likely to go under the knife.



Throughout the pandemic, it has not gotten easier. More people have been reliant on social media to connect to the outside. TikTok trends showing side profiles and face symmetry have exploded on the platform.



“I’ve had people coming into the clinic ask for bigger eyeballs. Asking what I can do with botox or filler to make their eyeballs bigger.” Renfro said.



Renfro believes we need to understand filters are not reality and a natural look can be more likable than any social media version of yourself.



“I do see society doing a better job at knowing how to use these as a fun tool as they were supposed to be created for," Renfro said.