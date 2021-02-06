Looking to start a backyard garden for free? Better get in on this City of Phoenix deal before it ends

The city is offering free gardening training and supplies to 90 passionate community members. Here's how to apply.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast.

Anyone with a green thumb looking to start a garden without the cash to do so is being asked to apply to a new City of Phoenix program before Nov. 15. The city's Office of Environmental Programs is offering a completely free Backyard Garden Program to 90 residents interested in growing food at home.

Labor, materials and gardening training will be provided to the people selected at no cost.

Residents can choose from up to three different types of gardens to cultivate, including:

Traditional raised bed: Residents can choose this option most associated with backyard gardening and will be assisted by the TigerMountain Foundation, a Phoenix nonprofit that "empowers communities to better themselves through cultivating gardens."

Residents can choose this option most associated with backyard gardening and will be assisted by the TigerMountain Foundation, a Phoenix nonprofit that "empowers communities to better themselves through cultivating gardens." Aquaponics system: A less traditional method, this system pairs raising aquatic animals such as fish, shrimp or snails, with growing plants in water. This program is being run in partnership with NxT, a nonprofit founded by a nationally recognized aquaponics expert.

A less traditional method, this system pairs raising aquatic animals such as fish, shrimp or snails, with growing plants in water. This program is being run in partnership with NxT, a nonprofit founded by a nationally recognized aquaponics expert. LEHR Garden: A garden system popularized right here in Phoenix! This method is marketed as a "sustainable, regenerative agriculture method for busy urban lifestyles." This is being run in partnership with the organization that started the system, Lehr.

People who apply to the program must commit to a one-year participation, sign agreements with the homeowner or landlord and participate in data collection.

Participants can only be Phoenix residents who live in Estrella, Laveen, Maryvale and South Mountain Villages and meet certain income limits.

Today in AZ