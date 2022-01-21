New Paradise Valley mansion under construction and selling for $11.5 million

Although still under construction, the $11.5 million home will feature a modernized design, floor to ceiling windows and two of everything in the primary suite.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — If you're looking for a modern home with expensive and luxury feels, then this Paradise Valley mansion on the market is the perfect match.

The estate was just recently listed is and selling for $11,500,000 million. While still under construction with framing starting next month, the rendering offers insight to the modernized and up-to-date stylings of the home.

Floor to ceiling windows gives the house a light and bright build with potential for amazing views. It features a single-level floor plan with the primary suite taking up one end of the home and four ensuites plus a game room on the other end.

The listing was provided by 72 SOLD on behalf of Local Board Real Estate in Scottsdale. Here are more specs of the mansion.

Features

6 bedrooms

7.5 bathrooms

8,237 approximate square feet Includes a 944-square-foot detached guest house.

Built in 2022

5-car garage

Private spa pool

The dining area will include a breakfast bar and breakfast room. The primary suite features dual closets, dual water closets and dual vanities. The listing agency describes the property as an unique opportunity for anyone who buys it to add their own, custom finishes.

