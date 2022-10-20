Baseball star's Paradise Valley home on the market for $8.5 million

A five-bedroom Paradise Valley home formerly owned by Charles "Chili" Davis is now on the market.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — A luxurious, 9,395-square-foot Paradise Valley home that once belonged to a prolific baseball player is now on the market for $8.5 million.

Located in the Cul-De-Sac Hilltop of the Montana De Bonitas Casas neighborhood, the five-bedroom home used to be owned by Charles "Chili" Davis, who spent nearly 20 years playing for various MLB teams.

Davis, who was a player for the San Francisco Giants and New York Yankees, had the home built in 2000.

Russ Lyon Sotheby’s International Realty announced the property's listing this week and noted how the home still contains subtle hints that its original owner was a former MLB star.

For example, a firepit located on the property's terrace is the shape of home plate.

The home also includes a movie theatre room, a detached guest house, and lots of comfortable spaces to watch an Arizona sunset.

