Here's what $18.8 million gets you in Jason Kidd's former Paradise Valley home

A 21-seat theater, two detached guest houses and a tennis court with a viewing deck is what $18.8 million could buy in a Paradise Valley home.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — Located at the base of Camelback Mountain in Paradise Valley is a long, gated drive that leads to a secluded, Spanish colonial estate that's selling for a whopping $18.8 million.

The entire home was updated in the past year and includes two detached guest houses, a club room with a bar and a 21-seat movie theater.

Perhaps the most interesting fact about the house, besides it being one of the most expensive in the neighborhood, is that it was previously owned by former Phoenix Suns player and NBA coach, Jason Kidd.

Kidd, who played point guard for the Suns from 1996 to 2001, purchased the home in 2009 and sold it in 2013 for $5 million. Today's multi-million dollar listing price is a 276% increase from what Kidd sold the mansion for 8 years ago.

The listing was provided by 72 SOLD on behalf of Local Board Real Estate in Phoenix. Here are more specs of the mansion.

Features

6/12 beds/baths

12,935 Approx. square footage Includes a 1156 sq ft detached guest house and a 767 sq ft guest house, and a separate 875 sq ft building for a gym or studio.

Built in 2009

Full tennis and basketball court with a viewing deck

Seven-car garage

Outdoor, heated spa pool and jacuzzi

The move-in ready home boasts his and hers bathrooms, closets, offices and outdoor showers. To emphasize cozy aesthetics, three fireplaces are stationed throughout the home. Vaulted ceilings set off the wood finish of the mansion and as an added touch, water softener and filtering systems are built in.

