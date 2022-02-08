Have $30 million laying around? You could afford this new Paradise Valley mansion

If you're interested in having 12 bedrooms and a 10-car show garage and have an extra $30.6 million, then this is the perfect home for you.

PARADISE VALLEY, Ariz. — There's a new listing on the market and although it's yet to be built, it's sure to widen eyes with the hefty price tag.

The mansion, which is being called the crown jewel of its subdivision, is priced at $30,600,000 in the luxurious Paradise Valley.

The house will sit hillside in the Crown Canyon community. An architect with the developers designed an 18,000 square-foot rendering to showcase the possibilities of the property and the buyer will be able to have input on the house construction.

"The breathtaking Amethyst homesite itself ignited the inspiration for this architectural masterpiece," said architect Stratton Andrews.

"The design flows with the topography allowing 270 degree views of the valley, Camelback Mountain and Piestewa Peak, while immersing the homeowner in the natural beauty of the desert."

Features

5 bedrooms, 7 extra rooms

7 bathrooms

18,000 approximate square feet

Will be built in 2023

Includes game room, media room and sauna

10-car show garage

Outdoor, infinity pool

The rendering shows a maximum use of indoor-outdoor living with floor to ceiling windows, an infinity pool overlooking the terrain and two stories of outdoor patios.

The rest of the showcase screams ultra-luxury with a 10 car show garage that sits along the long, entrance drive.

This listing was developed and provided by Bedbrock Real Estate Company.

Up to Speed