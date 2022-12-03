Valley holiday activities canceled due to stormy weather

Mesa and Chandler have decided to cancel holiday events that had been scheduled for Saturday.

MESA, Ariz. — Saturday's stormy weather has prompted some Valley cities to cancel outdoor holiday-themed events that had been scheduled for this weekend.

The City of Mesa said Saturday afternoon it would cancel today's Merry Main Street activities. Anybody who had booked sessions on Mesa's ice rink will have an opportunity to re-schedule, the city said.

Mesa's Reindeer Roll & Stroll event is expected to go on as planned Saturday night.

Chandler decided to cancel the annual tree-lighting ceremony of its famous tumbleweed Christmas tree due to the rainy weather.

The Town of Carefree postponed its tree-lighting event for Saturday night because of the poor weather.

A storm system from California brought rain clouds to the Valley on Saturday, resulting in cloud coverage across most of southern Arizona.

Phoenix's annual light parade is scheduled to take place Saturday night.

Bah humbug! The rainy weather has CANCELED today's Merry Main St. activities. Email MerryMainSt@mesaaz.gov to reschedule Winter Wonderland ice rink sessions. We hope to see you at a later date.🌧️ (Note: The Reindeer Roll & Stroll is still scheduled for this evening.) pic.twitter.com/PSQdS2kEy5 — City of Mesa, Arizona (@CITYOFMESA) December 3, 2022

