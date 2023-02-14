Valentine’s Day luncheon supports widows and widowers

Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery hosted a luncheon on Valentine's Day for those who have lost their significant others.

PHOENIX — As many celebrate Valentine's Day with their significant others, one local funeral home is remembering those who have lost their loved ones.

Mountain View Funeral Home and Cemetery hosted its sixth annual Luncheon for Widows and Widowers on Tuesday. Those in attendance were grateful for an event that help fill their broken hearts.

Jeff Cook, a veteran, married the love of his life Sharon more than five decades ago.

It has been just over a year since Cook's wife passed away, leaving him devastated.

"I lost my wife, November 2021, after 55 years of marriage and it was tough. It was the toughest thing I've ever experienced, but you go on. Life goes on," said Cook.

Cook shared photos with 12News of the couple taken in Spokane in 1982.

He said part of moving on is staying involved in the day-to-day life. He is thankful for the Fountain of the Sun and their efforts to include everyone on Valentine's Day.

At the event, Cook decided to take a seat with a table full of ladies who understand the same loss, women who were wives turned widows, each spending years with their spouses.

The group shared many stories and pictures of the people who knew them best, their better halves.

For many of them life continues in part because of Mountain View Funeral Home hosting events like this Valentine's Day luncheon.

Darlene Bates, who lost her husband, reflected on special moments and was thankful for their time together. She said she misses him more every day.

"We made it to 51 years. Grandbabies brought us to Arizona," Bates said.

