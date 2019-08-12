SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Hundreds of thousands of people are expected to attend the Fairmont Scottsdale Princess' annual Christmas event, and this year there are new attractions for friends and family.

Christmas at the Princess’ magical tradition lights up the Valley every night through New Year’s Eve, and one of the biggest draws for families every year is meeting Santa.

Kids of all ages can write letters to Santa, take the elf pledge and then journey through the North Pole to meet the big man himself.

In addition to Santa sightings, there’s a new rentable igloo experience, more than 4.5 million lights, colorful characters and the opportunity to ice skate!

For details on Christmas at the Princess, click here.