In just two days, your Thanksgiving turkey is going to be put to the test and judged by family and friends. So for the person cooking the bird, it’s a lot of pressure.

But the experts at the Butterball Turkey hotline are all ready to go and help those in turkey distress!

The Thanksgiving turkey – oh the terror it creates when it comes to its taste AND the looming questions. Will it be juicy or dry? And will people want me cooking the bird next year?

If you've never cooked a turkey, don't fret is the first piece of advice.

"Don’t be intimidated by the size of the turkey," said Barbara Robinson, who's been dishing out advice on turkey dishes for 12 years now.

Barbara said another major question people have is how to clean the turkey.

She said don't use soap. It may seem funny, but she's actually had that question.

"It’s not necessary, we just recommend you pat it dry on the outside and the inside cavities," says Robinson.

Another huge question is how long to thaw your turkey.

"You need to allow four pounds per day for thawing, so if you have a 20-pound bird, that’s going to take five days to thaw," said Robinson.

But if you haven’t budgeted that much time? You can use the cold water method.

"Put it in a tub of cold water, and you need to change it every 30 minutes. For every 4 pounds, add 30 minutes," said Robinson.

Robinson said she also gets a lot of questions about keeping the turkey moist.

"We recommend the open pan cooking method. Where you have Turkey in roasting pan on a rack and it’s not covered, and then 2/3 of the way through you add foil so the breast area will not get overbrowned and you need to cook the turkey at 170 degrees in breast area and 180 degrees in the thigh," said Robinson.

The final step, taking it out of the oven is another issue that gives out a lot of anxiety – Robinson said you need to invest in a meat thermometer.

"Have a meat thermometer so you can take temperature. 170 in breast area and 180 degrees in the thigh. When you think the turkey is done you take temperature and take it out of the oven," said Robinson.

Have a great Thanksgiving!