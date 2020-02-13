PHOENIX — Valentine's Day is on Friday and the Arizona Cardinals and 12 News want to help you spread the love.

Download the Valentine's Day cards below to share your Cardinals-themed affection with those closest to you. You can use the hashtags #AZCardinals and #RedSea on social media.

If you want to refresh your profile photo on Facebook, you can also add our Cardinals Valentine's Day themed frame to your pic starting on Feb. 13 at 6 p.m.

In addition, Big Red will be surprising Valley teachers who have been nominated by their students with flowers and candy.

Tune to 12 News on Friday starting at 4:30 a.m. with Today In AZ to see all of the action.

