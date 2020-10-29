Scottsdale Día de los Muertos event takes on new look due to COVID-19

The Día de los Muertos event will be held in Scottsdale, but with big socially distant changes.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Scottsdale’s annual Día de los Muertos celebration starts Thursday.

But like most other events this year, it has strict COVID-19 precautions in place.

Normally streets are blocked off for the event, but because of COVID-19 it’s going to look a lot different this year and with a socially distant feel.

Father and son artist duo Such and Champ Styles are showing multiple pieces at this year’s Dia de Los Muertos art installation at the Old Adobe Mission.

“These are the stories and experiences," Such Styles said. "Some will be comical and some will be somber.”

The artistic team said a family affair is what they're all about when creating their pieces, sharing memories from one generation to the next.

“I grew up in the barrio so there’s little elements that I love putting," Champ Styles said.

"You have the telephone wire with the pigeons and the hanging shoes.”

Robert Ramirez is the founder of the event. He said while many celebrations are going virtual this year, he got special approval from the city of Scottsdale to open.

"In order to come here you must have a mask," Ramirez said.

"We’re going to have a queue keeping track of who walks into the installation.”

They’ll show art, with a lot of precautions and modifications compared to the large-scale traditional celebration.

So while the time spent remembering loved ones who’ve passed on will be scaled back, artists said handing down generations of family stories are at the heart of the gathering.