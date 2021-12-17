Salvation Army asking for volunteers during holiday season

Those interested can sign up on the nonprofit's website.

The Phoenix Metro Salvation Army is asking for volunteers this holiday season.

The nonprofit reportedly had three million people of all ages volunteer their time across the county, and the application process for the Valley has recently opened.

"With your help, we are able to stretch our donor dollar for maximum impact and build a stronger community," the nonprofit said. "Our volunteers are critical partners in helping us fulfill our promise to America of 'Doing the Most Good.'"

The Salvation Army said there are multiple ways volunteers can help, including:

Ringing the bell at a Red Kettle

Help a food pantry

Serving meals to those in need

Organizing donated items

Conducting a toy drive

