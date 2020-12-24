Restored cars for single moms

For Victoria Lugen, the holidays looked like they were going to be hard this year. Presents were scarce for the kids and her car was on its last legs.

PHOENIX — For Victoria Lugen, the holidays looked like they were going to be hard this year. Presents were scarce for the kids and her car was on its last legs.

“It was dangerous,” as Layla Maroufkhani, with Helping Hands for Single Moms, describes it. “No heat, no door handles. It needs brakes, it needs tires. So, it’s not the most reliable thing we want her driving in.”

When Maroufkhani was contacted by JC Supercars about donating two cars to a pair of single moms, they thought of Jennifer Jensen and Lugen.

Before the moms could receive their surprise, the stage has to be set. Both women were lured, for a lack of a better word, to Titan Auto Body, at 9145 North Cave Creek Road under the guise of a gift drive for their kids.

When the families got there, the folks at JC Supercars and Titan Auto body treated the kids to a gift each, then the moms were treated to a gift to unwrap, which contained a key to their new car.

“We get donated cars,” explained one of the men from JC Supercars to Jennifer Jensen. “We fix them up and give them out to awesome single moms who are in need. We heard your story, we heard the things that have been going on, we wanted to come along side and help you. See that white [Nissan] Rouge over there? That’s yours.”

“Both are single moms struggling, both have the same goals, to go back to school. To make a better life for their kids, and they both had a real rough 2020, and I was hoping this could start their New Year’s off right and get them to school next semester,” explained Maroufkhani.