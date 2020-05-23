Recreation areas close due to crowding, I-17 backed up for 15 miles during Memorial Day weekend

Traffic is backed up from Anthem to Black Canyon as holiday travelers flood the interstate.

ARIZONA, USA — Motorists were advised to take a different route than I-17 this weekend, or prepare for a much longer travel time, as travelers flooded roads and recreation areas for Memorial Day weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation said.

The interstate was reported to be backed up for 15 miles as holiday travelers set out to enjoy the long weekend, ADOT said. The back-up runs from Anthem to Black Canyon as drivers head north.

The department also listed many recreation areas are now closed due to crowding. The closed recreation areas that have been closed include:

Saguaro Lake

Usery Mountain

Blue Point

Bush Highway

Lake Pleasant

NB Power

Water Users

Butcher Jones

Pebble Beach