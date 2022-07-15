Phoenix Pride tickets to go on sale on Friday

"For many in our community, it is the only truly safe space they experience throughout the year," said Executive Director of Phoenix Pride Mike Fornelli.

PHOENIX — People who snatched up tickets to last year's Phoenix Pride Festival may get déjà vu when seeing this year's event prices.

The 41st annual Phoenix Pride Festival, scheduled to be held in October, announced this year's admission price has been frozen at last year's rates, despite record-high inflation.

As with everything Pride-related, the decision was based in inclusivity.

"We are really pleased to announce that, despite the ever-present impact of current economic conditions, we have not raised the price of festival admission, at any ticket level."

