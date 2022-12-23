Nearly a month after a senseless murder, a family is giving back to help carry on

The day after Thanksgiving, someone killed David Denogean. Two days before Christmas, his family held a toy drive in his honor.

PHOENIX — David Denogean was killed while walking his dog near 12th Street and Maryland Avenue the day after Thanksgiving.

Then, on the Friday before Christmas, his family held a toy drive in his name.



The killer is still unknown, as well as the motive. But David's family still stepped up to give back like they say he would have wanted.



"We don’t want to just sit back. We have a story to tell, and we want a life that is no longer here with us, to stay with us in spirit." Frank Denogean, David's father, said.

At the VFW, Frank Denogean and his family got some help from Santa, the Grinch, and local firefighters to wrap close to a hundred presents to give away to kids.



"David knows this is being done in his honor." Frank Denogean said, "Obviously, he would be happy."



The Denogeans are giving back despite lacking answers or closure.



“It’s surreal, surreal that someone would take someone’s life and not have any reason behind it,” Frank Denogean said.

David was a teacher and coach with the Phoenix Union High School District. Frank Denogean said his son loved everything and everybody. Most importantly, he loved teaching.



“We don’t want to move forward because that means we leave people behind, but we are carrying on and carrying David in our hearts.” Denogean said, “You wonder why, but you can't question, you just have to pray. “

The Phoenix Police Department believes several community members may have been in the area and witnessed the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Phoenix Police Department, or Silent Witness (480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish Speakers).

Meanwhile, the community can continue to show support for the family with those medical bills and funeral services by heading to their GoFundMe page.

