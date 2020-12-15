Mesa to hold free dementia-friendly holiday drive-thru experience on Saturday

The event comes six months after Mesa became a "Dementia Friendly City" through the actions of the Mesa Chamber's Aging and Health Care Committee, the groups said.

MESA, Ariz. — Oakwood Creative Care, the Mesa Chamber of Commerce, and Dementia Friendly Mesa Committee announced it will be holding a free holiday drive-thru experience geared towards the dementia community.

The drive-thru will spark memories of holidays' past through a visual experience, resources, free breakfast, entertainment with Santa, and a drive-up concert with music by the Pitch Pipes Quartet, the groups said in a press release.

The President and CEO of Oakwood Creative Care, Sherri Friend, said that the event is meant to be an opportunity for those with dementia to experience joy and community during a year that's created social isolation, loneliness, and a lack of resources.

The event is being held this Saturday, Dec. 19, from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m, at Oakwood Creative Care at the below location:

"There are few opportunities for people living with Dementia to get out and be involved in something right now," Friend said. "It is so important that we not only take care of our physical health but also our emotional wellbeing.”

The event comes six months after Mesa became a Dementia Friendly City through the actions of the Mesa Chamber's Aging and Health Care Committee. The event marks its inaugural community outreach effort along with Dementia Friendly trainings.