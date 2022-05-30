Maricopa County announces closures in the Tonto National Forest on Memorial Day

Officials have not announced an estimated time for these locations to reopen.

PHOENIX — Memorial Day marks the start of Summer for many people looking to enjoy the outdoors. Be sure to plan ahead and stay aware of any closures if you and your family are looking to get out to the Tonto National Forest today.

At this time, Maricopa County has announced closures for the following recreation areas:

CLOSED - Water Users Recreation Site

CLOSED - Blue Point Recreation Area

CLOSED - Pebble Beach Recreation Area

CLOSED - Butcher Jones Recreation Site

PERMIT ONLY - Saguaro Lake Ranch

This is a developing story. Stay with us at 12 News for more Memorial Day updates.

