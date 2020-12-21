Need some last-minute gift ideas? Shop local at these Valley small businesses.

It's more important to support local businesses now more than ever, and these Valley stores have unique gifts perfect for anyone in your life.

ARIZONA, USA — It's been a hectic year.

In all the commotion that was 2020, no one can blame you for waiting until the last minute to start searching for gifts. Many of us have faced economic, social, and health-related hardships this year, and gift-giving may have been put on the back burner for a while.

If this is describing your situation, no need to worry! There are numerous stores across the Valley that offer unique gifts to wow your family and friends this holiday season.

The below list is not complete, as we're sure there are other amazing local stores out there that we overlooked. If you know of any other stores that deserve a spot on the list, let us know by texting us at (602) 444-1212.

Spending locally - stays locally.



$43 out of every $100 you spend in a local #Phoenix business stays in #PHX helping other businesses, you and your neighbors. #LoveLocalPHX #PHXholidays pic.twitter.com/jviJubkhHr — City of Phoenix, AZ (@CityofPhoenixAZ) December 21, 2020

Local Valley stores to buy gifts from:

Phoenix:

Tempe and Mesa:

Glendale and Peoria:

Scottsdale: