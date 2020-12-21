Need some last-minute gift ideas? Shop local at these Valley small businesses.

ARIZONA, USA — It's been a hectic year.
In all the commotion that was 2020, no one can blame you for waiting until the last minute to start searching for gifts. Many of us have faced economic, social, and health-related hardships this year, and gift-giving may have been put on the back burner for a while.
If this is describing your situation, no need to worry! There are numerous stores across the Valley that offer unique gifts to wow your family and friends this holiday season.
The below list is not complete, as we're sure there are other amazing local stores out there that we overlooked. If you know of any other stores that deserve a spot on the list, let us know by texting us at (602) 444-1212.
Local Valley stores to buy gifts from:
Phoenix:
- Practical Art
5070 N. Central Ave.
- Desert Botanical Garden Shop
1201 N. Galvin Pkwy.
- Bunky Boutique
1001 N. Central Ave.
- One of a Kind Flower Shop
224 N 5th Ave. Suite B
- MADE Art Boutique
922 N. Fifth St.
- Whozitz and Whatzits Unique Gifts
1235 E. Northern Ave.
- Changing Hands Bookstore
300 West Camelback Rd.
- Rubymint General
513 E Roosevelt St.
- Local Nomad
100 E. Camelback Rd., #168
- For The People
5102 North Central Ave.
- Frances Vintage
10 W. Camelback Rd.
- Phoenix General
214 E. Roosevelt St.
Tempe and Mesa:
- Changing Hands Bookstore
6428 South McClintock Dr.
- Great Harvest Bread Co.
1730 E. Warner Rd., Suite #1
- Mercado Mexico
8212 S Avenida del Yaqui
- The Rustic Hutch
1902 E. Baseline
- Lotions and Potions
420 S Mill Ave.
- Cactus Sports
514 S. Mill Ave., Ste 101
- Fifi & Me
5846 E. McKellips Rd.
- Orange Patch Too
3825 E. McKellips Rd.
- Pure Life Jewelry
2011 E. 5th St.
- Ecomended
227 E. Baseline Rd., Ste. J2
- Lizard Thicket
1652 South Val Vista Dr., Suite 112
- Dragonstar Books & Gifts
3458 E. Southern Ave., Suite 101
- Hi-Jolly Gift Shop
4500 E Main St.
Glendale and Peoria:
- The Ceremony Shop
7150 N 57th Ave.
- Gifts To Go
11340 W Bell Rd, Ste 128
- Treasures Custom Jewelers
20221 N. 67th Ave., Suite E-2
- Robyn's Nest Home Store
24650 N Lake Pleasant Pkwy #103
- Signatures Invitations & Gifts
20211 North 67th Ave.
- All in the Present
3039 W. Peoria Ave.
- The Astrology Store
5735 W Glendale Ave.
Chandler and Gilbert:
- Judy Wear Boutique
950 E. Riggins Rd.
- Earth Spirit Center
25251 S Power Rd.
- Wrapped With Ribbon
4844 S Val Vista Dr., A111
- Sibley's West: The Chandler and Arizona Gift Shop
72 S. San Marcos Place
- Prickly Pear Paper
3000 E. Ray Rd.
- Natural Expressions
13802 E Williams Field Rd.
- Merchant Square Antique Marketplace
1509 N Arizona Ave.
- The Religion Store
101 West Boston St.
Scottsdale:
- urbAna
5027 N 44th St., Ste B-202
- Sphinx Date Co Palm & Pantry
3039 N Scottsdale Rd.
- Two Plates Full
10337 N Scottsdale Rd.
- Scottsdale Southwest
3937 North Brown Ave.
- Ooo! Outside of Ordinary
7134 E Stetson Dr., Ste. B-100
- Gift-ology
16495 N Scottsdale Rd., 5B-3
- Dandelion Home and Gift
8300 N Hayden Rd., Ste. F103'
Would you rather give the gift of a baked good or warm meal? If so, watch the videos in our YouTube Playlist here for some ideas!