How to stay safe for Halloween during COVID-19 pandemic

Here is what you can do to make sure you and other trick-or-treaters stay safe from COVID-19 this Halloween.

PHOENIX — Like all things in 2020, Halloween festivities may be a little different this year.

To help keep you safe on the spookiest of holidays, 12 News spoke to University of Arizona’s College of Medicine Associate Professor Dr. Shad Marvasti.

“If you’re going to get out there, you want to keep distance," Marvasti said. "You want to do it with folks who are part of your COVID bubble or part of your same household.”

Marvasti also strongly encouraged everyone to stay away from ringing doorbells or entering doorways.

“You could also put out pre-packaged, separated candy for people to kind of take individually. So when you do it, obviously have your hands clean or sanitized. Then people can grab those individually rather than reaching into a bucket.”

Or better yet, he says to get creative by possibly celebrating at a pumpkin patch.

Tolmachoff Farms in Glendale was teeming with people over the weekend.

Here, 12 News got parents’ take on Halloween in 2020.

“Do it like normal,” Mike Cail said. “Because I think kids need to have that experience. They need to keep living their life. They can’t be scared of everything that's going on right now.”

Another family said they too would be up for getting their child out.

But so far, their neighborhood appears to have taken a silent stand.

“There’s nothing,” Megan Balli said. “No decorations. We got our costumes, but were gonna go out with a cousin, and we’ll see what happens, I guess.”