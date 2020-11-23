Average price of classic Thanksgiving dinner in Arizona up 10% this year, farm bureau survey says

An average turkey dinner with all the trimmings will cost around $47.02 for an Arizona family of 10, the Arizona Farm Bureau said in a report.

ARIZONA, USA — The average price of a traditional Thanksgiving meal in Arizona this year, trimmings and all, will cost around $47.02 for a family of 10, the Arizona Farm Bureau said.

The price of the meal has seen an increase of around $4.34, according to the farm bureau. This is about a 10% increase from the estimated price of 2019's Thanksgiving meal at $42.68.

The state's farm bureau recently released its annual Thanksgiving Dinner Price Survey, which estimates the price of multiple Thanksgiving staples to give families an idea of how much money they are likely to spend on the holiday this year.

The survey compared the price changes of multiple Thanksgiving staples, including:

Turkey, 16 lbs -

2020: $14.08

2019: $11.68





2020: $14.08 2019: $11.68 Cube Stuffing, 14 oz -

2020: $3.81

2019: $3.18





2020: $3.81 2019: $3.18 Pumpkin Pie Mix, 30 oz. -

2020: $3.59

2019: $3.67





2020: $3.59 2019: $3.67 Sweet Potatoes, 3 lbs. -

2020: $4.59

2019: $4.80





2020: $4.59 2019: $4.80 Brown & Serve Rolls, 12 -

2020: $3.78

2019: $3.74





2020: $3.78 2019: $3.74 Frozen Green Peas, 1 lb. -

2020: $2.12

2019: $1.60





2020: $2.12 2019: $1.60 Whole Milk, 1 gallon -

2020: $2.65

2019: $2.51





2020: $2.65 2019: $2.51 Fresh Cranberries, 12 oz. -

2020: $2.59

2019: $2.33





2020: $2.59 2019: $2.33 Whipping Cream, half a pint -

2020: $2.25

2019: $1.55





2020: $2.25 2019: $1.55 Vegetable tray, 1 lb. -

2020: $1.48

2019: $1.15





2020: $1.48 2019: $1.15 Misc. Ingredients (coffee, onions, eggs, sugar, flour, evaporated milk, and butter) -

2020: $3.25

2019: $3.14



** Items not included in overall meal price total: **

2020: $3.25 2019: $3.14 Fresh Ham, 1 lb. -

2020: $2.27

2019: $2.31





2020: $2.27 2019: $2.31 Russet Potatoes, 5 lbs. -

2020: $2.16

2019: $2.06





2020: $2.16 2019: $2.06 Frozen Green Beans, 1 lb. -

2020: $2.13

2019: $1.57

“Even with increased expenses on the farm and the uncertainties that surround all of us, Arizona’s farmers and ranchers are still able to provide a nutritional and affordable family meal to celebrate that which is most important to us," Arizona Farm Bureau President Stefanie Smallhouse said.

The shoppers surveyed by the farm bureau were asked to list the best in-store prices, not including promotional coupons or deals. The survey has remained unchanged since 1986 to keep consistent price comparisons, the farm bureau said.



You can read the full Arizona Farm Bureau Thanksgiving survey here.

Classic Arizona Thanksgiving Dinner Up 10% This Year ARIZONA, November 19, 2020 - As Arizonans sit down at the Thanksgiving table to dig into the traditional feast this year, the turkey dinner with all the trimmings will cost $47.02 for an Arizona family of 10, or around $4.70 per person.