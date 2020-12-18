Gilbert teen celebrates 'Desert Christmas'' with new song

“I think she was just saying, ‘See mom? Desert Christmases are better than snowy Christmases,’” Monica Scott said.

GILBERT, Ariz. — Dashing through the snow in a one-horse open sleigh? Not in the Valley. Weather conditions in the Phoenix metro area mean Valley residents are literally dreaming of a white Christmas that is statistically unlikely to come.

One Gilbert teen, however, likes it that way.

Sofie Scott has written and recorded “Desert Christmas” just in time for Christmas in the desert.

“Christmas in the desert is not a bad thing,” Scott said in an interview. “And it’s actually a lot better.”

“Down here in the desert, we don’t get much snow,” Scott sings while strumming her guitar in a video posted to YouTube. “But I know for sure Christmas here’s the way to go.”

The song talks about how snow is freezing and how Christmas in the desert means its time to enjoy the outdoors and do things like riding bikes.

Sofie Scott was inspired to write the song, in part, by her mother. Monica Scott grew up in Utah and said that occasionally she does miss the white Christmases of her youth.

“I think she was just saying, ‘See mom? Desert Christmases are better than snowy Christmases,’” Monica Scott said.

Sofie Scott works in her love of sun, cactus flowers, the lemonade and other desert themes. In the video, shots of Sofie singing are interspersed with animations that Sofie also did herself.

Monica majored in music in college and writes songs herself, but she says she did not ghost write this one for her daughter.

“This song was all her,” Monica Scott said.