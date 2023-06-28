What to do for Fourth of July in the Valley

Each year across the country, Americans celebrate with food, fireworks, barbeques, parades, concerts and much more.

PHOENIX — The Fourth of July is here and it's time to celebrate.

It has been a federal holiday since 1941 but celebrations go back much further.

On July 4, 1776, the colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence to separate from Great Britain, and the United States of America was born.

Each year across the country, Americans celebrate the formation of our country with food, fireworks, barbeques, parades, concerts and much more.

Here are some events happening in the Valley:

Fabulous Phoenix 4th Fireworks Show

When: July 4 | 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4 | 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Steele Indian School Park, 300 E Indian School Road in Phoenix

Steele Indian School Park, 300 E Indian School Road in Phoenix What: The 35th Annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th features one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest with more than 7,800 aerial effects.

The 35th Annual Fabulous Phoenix 4th features one of the largest fireworks displays in the Southwest with more than 7,800 aerial effects. Cost: Admission is free but vendors will be on hand selling food and beverage, arts and crafts, and promotional items

Admission is free but vendors will be on hand selling food and beverage, arts and crafts, and promotional items More information

Star Spangled Fourth at Goodyear Ballpark

When: July 4 | Starts at 6 p.m.

July 4 | Starts at 6 p.m. Where: Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S Ballpark Way in Goodyear

Goodyear Ballpark, 1933 S Ballpark Way in Goodyear What: There will be live music, bounce houses, water slides, concessions and drinks, food trucks, and a 20-minute firework show. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks are at 9 p.m.

There will be live music, bounce houses, water slides, concessions and drinks, food trucks, and a 20-minute firework show. Gates open at 6 p.m. and fireworks are at 9 p.m. Cost: Free

Free More information

Light Up the Sky in Phoenix

When: July 1 | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.

July 1 | 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Where: American Family Fields, 3600 N 51st Avenue in Phoenix

American Family Fields, 3600 N 51st Avenue in Phoenix What: There will be live entertainment and activities designed for the whole family. Topping off the evening is a fireworks show at 9:10 p.m.

There will be live entertainment and activities designed for the whole family. Topping off the evening is a fireworks show at 9:10 p.m. Cost: Free

Free More information

Let's LIGHT UP THE SKY with the return of this FREE fireworks show at American Family Fields! Kids can enjoy inflatables, train rides and OF COURSE... fireworks!!! pic.twitter.com/020foU6xld — Phoenix Parks and Recreation (@PhoenixParks) June 25, 2023

All-American Festival in Peoria

When: July 4 | 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

July 4 | 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Where: Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Avenue in Peoria

Peoria Sports Complex, 16101 N. 83rd Avenue in Peoria What: More than a dozen inflatable waterslides, a cornhole tournament, local food and beverage vendors, music including Azz Izz band opening and Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers headlining, and a spectacular fireworks show

More than a dozen inflatable waterslides, a cornhole tournament, local food and beverage vendors, music including Azz Izz band opening and Roger Clyne and the Peacemakers headlining, and a spectacular fireworks show Cost: Free

Free More information

W Scottsdale Splash and Sparklers in Scottsdale

When: June 30 to July 4 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

June 30 to July 4 | 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Where: W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 E Camelback Road in Scottsdale

W Scottsdale Hotel, 7277 E Camelback Road in Scottsdale What: Scottsdale’s lively WET Deck will feature live music, DJs, and cocktails, as well as a variety of Patriotic food and beverage specials. On July 4, from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m., the hotel will host a celebration with night swimming and a stunning firework display at 9 p.m.

Scottsdale’s lively WET Deck will feature live music, DJs, and cocktails, as well as a variety of Patriotic food and beverage specials. On July 4, from 6 p.m. until 2 a.m., the hotel will host a celebration with night swimming and a stunning firework display at 9 p.m. Cost: Tickets start at $25

Tickets start at $25 More information

Fourth at the Fountain in Fountain Hills

When: July 4 | Starts 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:00 p.m.

July 4 | Starts 7 p.m., fireworks at 9:00 p.m. Where: Fountain Park, 12925 N Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills

Fountain Park, 12925 N Saguaro Boulevard in Fountain Hills What: An evening filled with fireworks, live music, prizes, and entertainment. Rock Lobster takes the stage at 7:30 pm

An evening filled with fireworks, live music, prizes, and entertainment. Rock Lobster takes the stage at 7:30 pm Cost: Free admission

Free admission More information

4th of July Celebration at Westworld in Scottsdale

When: July 4 | 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m.

July 4 | 5 p.m. - 9:30 p.m. Where: Westworld, 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale

Westworld, 16601 N. Pima Road in Scottsdale What: Food, fun and the largest fireworks show in Scottsdale history in the 300,000 square-foot fully air-conditioned Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center at WestWorld

Food, fun and the largest fireworks show in Scottsdale history in the 300,000 square-foot fully air-conditioned Tony Nelssen Equestrian Center at WestWorld Cost: Tickets start at $25 for kids and $45 for adults

Tickets start at $25 for kids and $45 for adults More information

Join us for live entertainment and fun for the whole family at the 10th annual Scottsdale 4th of July, from 5 to 9 p.m. July 4, at @WestWorldAZ . 🇺🇲 The festivities culminate with one of the largest fireworks display in Arizona. Learn more and get tickets: https://t.co/HQ9Iqjx0lg pic.twitter.com/XWxWVgHiJQ — City of Scottsdale (@scottsdaleazgov) June 27, 2023

Pleasant Harbor at Lake Pleasant Fireworks Show

When: July 3 | Starts at 5:00 p.m.

July 3 | Starts at 5:00 p.m. Where: 8708 W. Harbor Boulevard in Peoria

8708 W. Harbor Boulevard in Peoria What: Fireworks at 9:00 p.m. and activities running through 10:30 p.m.

Fireworks at 9:00 p.m. and activities running through 10:30 p.m. The event will feature a firework show, food trucks, free kids’ activities, including water slide, bounce house and live concert featuring, Rock Lobster.

Cost: Presale parking through June 30 is $27.50 and $35 when purchased in July. Presale parking admission for vehicles with watercraft through June 30 is $35 and $40 in July. Campsites are $45.00 a day with a 4-night minimum purchase.

Presale parking through June 30 is $27.50 and $35 when purchased in July. Presale parking admission for vehicles with watercraft through June 30 is $35 and $40 in July. Campsites are $45.00 a day with a 4-night minimum purchase. More information

Firework Fest at Westgate Entertainment District in Glendale

When: July 4 | 5-9 p.m.

July 4 | 5-9 p.m. Where: Westgate Entertainment District, 3770 N.Sunrise Boulevard in Glendale

Westgate Entertainment District, 3770 N.Sunrise Boulevard in Glendale What: Live music, dinner deals, festive & domestic drinks, live music + a dazzling display of fireworks! Salute to our country’s founding at our free patriotic celebration! Grab comfort meals from our food & entertainment escapes. Meanwhile, enjoy free face painting, balloon twisting, classically restored fire trucks with a kiddo-approved splash zone, an open-air…

Live music, dinner deals, festive & domestic drinks, live music + a dazzling display of fireworks! Salute to our country’s founding at our free patriotic celebration! Grab comfort meals from our food & entertainment escapes. Meanwhile, enjoy free face painting, balloon twisting, classically restored fire trucks with a kiddo-approved splash zone, an open-air… Cost: Varies

Varies More Information

Tempe Fourth of July Celebration

When: July 4 | 5-10 p.m.

July 4 | 5-10 p.m. Where: Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive in Tempe

Tempe Diablo Stadium, 2200 W. Alameda Drive in Tempe What: Celebrate Independence Day and enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun, including live entertainment, food, kid's activities, and fireworks!

Celebrate Independence Day and enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun, including live entertainment, food, kid's activities, and fireworks! Cost: $10 general admission, $100 VIP

$10 general admission, $100 VIP More Information

