I harvested my own Christmas tree and a new tradition has begun

My two sons and I recently explored the Tonto National Forest, where we cut down a Christmas tree. I got the inspiration from my colleague and close friend Tram Mai and her husband, Steve (AKA Paul Bunyan), who harvest their Christmas tree every year and produce regal family holiday photos with a lush tree filling the picture from end to end.

For my family, this was a chance to begin a new tradition. It didn’t disappoint.

Actually, the tree was somewhat disappointing, yes. But the experience was priceless.

It was also cheaper. We purchased our tree harvesting permit for $15 dollars and drove to a region south of the 260 and east of Payson.

This pocket of the Tonto National Forest is dominated by Ponderosa pine trees, which is not considered the most ideal Christmas tree. It’s not as green or full as a fir or a spruce. But this made finding a tree for our home all the more challenging.

It’s important to remember that hiking in the forest for a tree is different than, say, hiking a trail. It involves traversing wild forest, finding surprises (we came across a babbling brook, some noxious weeds, and a bright green beetle that had my 12 year-old mesmerized).

Also unlike hiking a forest trail, Christmas tree-harvesting does not have a set timeframe, so be prepared to encounter the elements longer than anticipated.

In all, we made four stops at Forest Service roads and scouted around for a total of close to four hours.

The tree we chose was straight and sturdy, albeit somewhat bare (again, a trait of Ponderosa Pines). It reached near 10 feet, which was the maximum allowed for our permit.

There comes a time in a man’s life when he decides he will no longer compare himself to others. This trip may have confirmed that I have arrived, almost.

The massive Douglas firs hauled home by Tram Mai’s family every year are a sight to behold, yes. But I was perfectly content to decorate our humble pine tree. It’s also possible I will never, ever, under any circumstances, allow for photos of that “other” family’s tree come into view of my wife.

