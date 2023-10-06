Want to cut your own Christmas tree in Arizona? No problem

Over 3,000 trees are available in the North Kaibab, Tusayan and Williams Ranger Districts from Oct. 12 to Dec. 31, officials say.

KAIBAB, Ariz. — Arizonans can purchase permits online to cut their own Christmas trees in Kaibab National Forest starting Oct. 12.

From Oct. 12 to Dec. 31, people can purchase a permit to cut up to five trees in any of the three designated ranger districts. Tree cutting starts Nov. 1 and the permits can be purchased online at recreation.gov. No in-person permits will be issued this year.

The permits allow people to cut up to five trees, costing $15 per tree, of any species of tree that is smaller than 10 feet. No refunds will be made, even if weather conditions prevent access to the ranger districts.

All fourth graders are eligible for a free Christmas tree permit through the Every Kid Outdoors initiative. The program is a nationwide effort to encourage kids to engage with nature and allows fourth graders to obtain an Every Kid Outdoors pass, which gives the child free access to federal lands and waters across the country for a full year.

Kaibab National Forest is taking part in the initiative by offering each child with an Every Kid Outdoors pass or paper voucher a free Christmas tree permit. To get your free tree-cutting permit, head to the Every Kid Outdoors website.

Here’s everything you need to know to find your perfect Christmas tree this holiday season:

Where: Kaibab National Forest

When: Tree permits go on sale Oct. 12, tree cutting can begin Nov. 1

Cost: $15 per tree

For more information: Visit the Forest Service website

Information on each district:

North Kaibab Ranger District

Tusayan Ranger District

Williams Ranger District





