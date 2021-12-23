Valley woman looking to give away 100 Christmas trees by tomorrow

Since 2006, Christmas Trees of Hope has delivered nearly 3,000 donated trees to families who can’t otherwise afford them.

GOODYEAR, Ariz — One Valley woman with a big heart is making sure the holidays are merry and bright for families who could use some help.

Through her long-running program Christmas Trees of Hope, she's hoping to deliver more than 100 donated trees by Christmas Eve.

"We have a very tight window," Sharon Girulat said.

She needs help getting the word out so her program can connect with communities and families who would benefit from these trees.

"There's no reason not to do it from every standpoint," she explained. "Why burn a tree? Why waste a resource? Why not have them in the hands of people who would get joy and hope out of them?"

Valley View Christmas Trees donated 200 trees this year.

"The tree guys love it because they don’t want to burn them, but they have to dispose of them," she said.

If you or anyone you know is in need of a tree, you can reach out to Christmas Trees of Hope here to get a tree delivered or pick one up in Goodyear.

They're also looking for volunteers who can make bows for the trees.

Girulat said since 2006, Christmas Trees of Hope has delivered nearly 3,000 donated trees to families who couldn’t otherwise afford them.

