Penguin learns to fly over Maricopa

The inflatable bird was picked up by a gust of wind and flew across the sky over Maricopa.

MARICOPA, Ariz. — Penguins are not known for flying.

But one inflatable bird in Maricopa defied the odds Tuesday afternoon when it went for a ride high in the sky.

Robin Scott's 10-foot penguin got picked up by a strong gust of wind and was untethered from the strings that had been holding it down.

Scott managed to record a video of her Christmas penguin flying high above her neighborhood and floating away, perhaps to a cooler climate like the North Pole.

The bird didn't get very far before landing in someone's yard. Scott managed to track the penguin down and load the inflatable decoration into her truck.

Thankfully, Scott's family will get to enjoy the holidays with their penguin friend, barring another whirlwind doesn't carry him away again.

