'Christmas is not being canceled': Santa creates Zoom account to connect with Arizona kids

Mr. Claus is sending personalized messages and meeting with children all over the world on Zoom.

PHOENIX — Christmas 2020 is shaping up to be one of the most unique holidays in recent history.

It’s tough enough staying safe during a pandemic in our own homes and cities. It is only practical to worry for Santa Claus as he embarks on his annual global mission Christmas Eve.

Luckily, jolly old St. Nick created a Zoom account to let Arizona know he is still bringing presents.

“Christmas is not being canceled, I can’t wait to get on my sleigh.” Santa told Ryan Cody the day after Thanksgiving on Today In AZ.

Santa, Mrs. Claus, their elves and reindeer are isolating in their North Pole home, which is proving to be one of the safest places on earth this year.

“There’s been no reports of virus in the North Pole whatsoever, so Santa is ready to go, ho ho ho,” Santa proclaimed from his workshop.

Santa does realize there is a risk associated with entering so many homes across the world, which is why he is taking extra precautions this year.

A homemade mask to match Santa’s suit and extra pairs of gloves for visits to homes across the world.

The most important precaution however is something we can do for Santa ourselves, physical distancing.

“You might want to sneak down the stairs if you hear Santa come, but you have to stay in your room. That would be the best thing you can do to keep Santa safe this Christmas,” Santa said.

Of course physically distancing this year means it will be hard for Santa to visit as many malls and shopping centers for pictures leading up the holiday.