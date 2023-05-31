x
Pride in the Valley 2023: Events and deals to enjoy all month long

From drag brunch to skate night, the Grand Canyon State is gearing up for an eventful June that will be full of Pride.

PHOENIX, Arizona — For many Arizonans, Pride is a reason to celebrate who you are with the ones you love the most. For many members of the LGBTQAI+ community, this season serves as a reminder that there is always more work to do.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is an annual celebration marking the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City. If you find yourself in the Valley of the sun this June, be sure to check out one of the many pride events.

Pride Month Deals

This year, Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale is celebrating Pride with a twist. The historic hotel is offering a sweet deal at their in-house restaurant, ‘ZuZu.’ For every visitor who purchases a “Show Stopper” shake, the restaurant will send $1 to pridePHX, a local organization aiming to “promote unity, visibility, and self-esteem” for the LGBTQ community in Phoenix.

Credit: Hotel Valley Ho/Facebook

Tempe-based brewery, Four Peaks is serving up a colorful rendition of their beloved Hazy IPA. Their website describes the drink as “brewed with kiwi, guava, cherries, strawberries, pineapples and peaches.” Proceeds from beer sales with go to One Community Arizona, one n ten and Phoenix Pride. In 2017, the company became the first Arizona brewery to sign the UNITY Pledge.

Credit: Four Peaks Brewery/Facebook

Valley creamery, Churn and neighborhood bar and restaurant, Windsor are adding on the deals this Pride season with a special ice cream flavor. $1 of every scoop of the lemon-curd and strawberry flavored 'Rodeo Queen' ice cream sold will be redirected back to One Community.

Delicious food, drinks, and ice cream for a good cause?! 🍦🍔 🍻 Yes please! ✅ Our friends at Upward Projects are such generous partners. Through the end of June, they are donating $1 for every scoop of Rodeo Queen 🤠 🍨 ice cream purchased, AND diners at both The Windsor and Churn can round up their bill to the nearest dollar, with proceeds going to ONE Community. 🤑 It’s never been tastier to support our efforts moving diversity, inclusion, equity, and equality forward in Arizona. 🌈 🌵 Get yourself over to Windsor or Churn today! 🏃💨

Posted by ONE Community on Tuesday, May 23, 2023

Pride Month Events

Boutique hotel FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is hosting the exhibition series, “WORK! COLOR! LIGHT!" which will take place in 3 distinct shows highlighting the work of local LGBTQ+ artists.

WORK! COLOR! LIGHT! Opening Reception

  • Friday, June 2
  • 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • ROUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

First Friday Pride Theme Party

  • Friday, June 2
  • 9 p.m.
  • Level 1 Arcade Bar

Rainbow Readers & Writers Day

  • Saturday, June 3
  • Palabras Bilingual Bookstore

Pride Party 2023 by City of Tempe

  • Saturday, June 3
  • 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Desert Overture: Composed with Pride

  • Sunday, June 11
  • 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
  • Tempe Center for the Arts

Point of Pride LGBTQ+ Summit

  • Thursday, June 15
  • 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Midwestern University, Glendale

Pride in the Pines

  • Saturday, June 17
  • Thorpe Park Softball Fields, Flagstaff
Credit: Flagstaff Pride

6th Annual Pride Bar Crawl

  • Saturday, June 17
  • 4 p.m. -11:59 p.m.
  • Scottsdale

Arizona Diamondbacks Pride Night v. Cleveland Guardians

  • Saturday, June 17
  • 7:10 p.m.
  • Chase Field, Phoenix

Pride Drag Brunch with Whitney Rose

  • Sunday, June 18
  • 11:30 a.m.
  • Almost Famous, Scottsdale

Celebrate Skate

  • Thursday, June 22
  • 8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
  • Skateland Chandler
Credit: Celebrate Skate Chandler

Phoenix Pride Awards Reception

  • Sunday, June 25
  • 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
  • Tempe Center for the Arts

Phoenix Pride Awards Reception and MX Pride Pageant

  • Sunday, June 25
  • 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
  • Tempe Center for the Arts
Credit: Tempe Center for the Arts

Phoenix Mercury Pride Night v. Indiana Fever

  • Thursday, June 29
  • 7 p.m.
  • Footprint Center


