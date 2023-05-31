Pride in the Valley 2023: Events and deals to enjoy all month long

PHOENIX, Arizona — For many Arizonans, Pride is a reason to celebrate who you are with the ones you love the most. For many members of the LGBTQAI+ community, this season serves as a reminder that there is always more work to do.
Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is an annual celebration marking the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City. If you find yourself in the Valley of the sun this June, be sure to check out one of the many pride events.
Pride Month Deals
This year, Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale is celebrating Pride with a twist. The historic hotel is offering a sweet deal at their in-house restaurant, ‘ZuZu.’ For every visitor who purchases a “Show Stopper” shake, the restaurant will send $1 to pridePHX, a local organization aiming to “promote unity, visibility, and self-esteem” for the LGBTQ community in Phoenix.
Tempe-based brewery, Four Peaks is serving up a colorful rendition of their beloved Hazy IPA. Their website describes the drink as “brewed with kiwi, guava, cherries, strawberries, pineapples and peaches.” Proceeds from beer sales with go to One Community Arizona, one n ten and Phoenix Pride. In 2017, the company became the first Arizona brewery to sign the UNITY Pledge.
Valley creamery, Churn and neighborhood bar and restaurant, Windsor are adding on the deals this Pride season with a special ice cream flavor. $1 of every scoop of the lemon-curd and strawberry flavored 'Rodeo Queen' ice cream sold will be redirected back to One Community.
Pride Month Events
Boutique hotel FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is hosting the exhibition series, “WORK! COLOR! LIGHT!" which will take place in 3 distinct shows highlighting the work of local LGBTQ+ artists.
- Friday, June 2
- 6 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- ROUND:RE Phoenix Hotel
- Friday, June 2
- 9 p.m.
- Level 1 Arcade Bar
- Saturday, June 3
- Palabras Bilingual Bookstore
- Saturday, June 3
- 7 p.m. - 10 p.m.
- Sunday, June 11
- 3 p.m. - 8 p.m.
- Tempe Center for the Arts
- Thursday, June 15
- 8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.
- Midwestern University, Glendale
- Saturday, June 17
- Thorpe Park Softball Fields, Flagstaff
- Saturday, June 17
- 4 p.m. -11:59 p.m.
- Scottsdale
- Saturday, June 17
- 7:10 p.m.
- Chase Field, Phoenix
- Sunday, June 18
- 11:30 a.m.
- Almost Famous, Scottsdale
- Thursday, June 22
- 8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.
- Skateland Chandler
- Sunday, June 25
- 9 a.m. - 2 p.m.
- Tempe Center for the Arts
- Sunday, June 25
- 4 p.m. - 9 p.m.
- Tempe Center for the Arts
- Thursday, June 29
- 7 p.m.
- Footprint Center