Pride in the Valley 2023: Events and deals to enjoy all month long

From drag brunch to skate night, the Grand Canyon State is gearing up for an eventful June that will be full of Pride.

PHOENIX, Arizona — For many Arizonans, Pride is a reason to celebrate who you are with the ones you love the most. For many members of the LGBTQAI+ community, this season serves as a reminder that there is always more work to do.

Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender and Queer Pride Month is an annual celebration marking the anniversary of the 1969 Stonewall riots in New York City. If you find yourself in the Valley of the sun this June, be sure to check out one of the many pride events.

Pride Month Deals

This year, Hotel Valley Ho in Scottsdale is celebrating Pride with a twist. The historic hotel is offering a sweet deal at their in-house restaurant, ‘ZuZu.’ For every visitor who purchases a “Show Stopper” shake, the restaurant will send $1 to pridePHX, a local organization aiming to “promote unity, visibility, and self-esteem” for the LGBTQ community in Phoenix.

Tempe-based brewery, Four Peaks is serving up a colorful rendition of their beloved Hazy IPA. Their website describes the drink as “brewed with kiwi, guava, cherries, strawberries, pineapples and peaches.” Proceeds from beer sales with go to One Community Arizona, one n ten and Phoenix Pride. In 2017, the company became the first Arizona brewery to sign the UNITY Pledge.

Valley creamery, Churn and neighborhood bar and restaurant, Windsor are adding on the deals this Pride season with a special ice cream flavor. $1 of every scoop of the lemon-curd and strawberry flavored 'Rodeo Queen' ice cream sold will be redirected back to One Community.

Pride Month Events

Boutique hotel FOUND:RE Phoenix Hotel is hosting the exhibition series, “WORK! COLOR! LIGHT!" which will take place in 3 distinct shows highlighting the work of local LGBTQ+ artists.

Friday, June 2

6 p.m. - 9 p.m.

ROUND:RE Phoenix Hotel

Friday, June 2

9 p.m.

Level 1 Arcade Bar

Saturday, June 3

Palabras Bilingual Bookstore

Saturday, June 3

7 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Sunday, June 11

3 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Tempe Center for the Arts

Thursday, June 15

8:30 a.m. - 4 p.m.

Midwestern University, Glendale

Saturday, June 17

Thorpe Park Softball Fields, Flagstaff

Saturday, June 17

4 p.m. -11:59 p.m.

Scottsdale

Saturday, June 17

7:10 p.m.

Chase Field, Phoenix

Sunday, June 18

11:30 a.m.

Almost Famous, Scottsdale

Thursday, June 22

8 p.m. - 10:30 p.m.

Skateland Chandler

Sunday, June 25

9 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Tempe Center for the Arts

Sunday, June 25

4 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Tempe Center for the Arts