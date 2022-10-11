Airbnb's party restrictions are working, and there are more on the way for Halloween

In an effort to curb destructive and disruptive parties, Airbnb is tightening restrictions for the Halloween holiday.

PHOENIX — If you were hoping for a Halloween party at an Airbnb, you might have to look elsewhere. The short-term rental service announced a rollout of policies and procedures aimed at reducing disruptive parties during the holiday.

The company says they're going to take action on reservations made by guests that don't have a history of positive reviews.

Specifically, that means that guests without a history of positive reviews won't be allowed to make one-night reservations for entire homes. Those guests will also be redirected away from entire home listings if they try to make a two-night reservation.

Airbnb specified that these restrictions don't apply to guests who have a history of positive reviews.

Airbnb implemented the same restrictions in Halloween 2021. It's part of a larger strategy that the company is using to cut down on parties that damage the rental home and cause problems for neighbors in the area.

Recently, Airbnb codified a party ban and implemented new "anti-party" technology to enforce it.

According to new numbers from the company, the strategy is working. Airbrb reported a 55% year-over-year reduction in party reports in Arizona.

Arizona also saw 1,900 people deterred from booking entire home listings during Halloween weekend in 2021.

The company shared the following statement:

"We understand that a majority of our guests are respectful of their Host’s homes and the neighborhood surrounding them. We continue to believe these defenses help support safer travel, combat disruptive behaviors and parties while allowing guests, Hosts, and neighbors to enjoy the Halloween weekend safely."

Up to Speed