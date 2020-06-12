5 things to do for a safe holiday season

Phoenix firefighter David Ramirez said there are plenty of ways to protect yourself and your property this season.

PHOENIX — The holidays are a time to celebrate but with traditions falling by the wayside, the change in routine can rustle up trouble.

1. Food prep and precautions:



"Making sure you have a pan cover just in case you have a flare up and always have a fire extinguisher under the sink is always the number one go to for safety," he explained.

2. Live and artificial Christmas trees:

Because trees can pose a threat if they are not properly cared for Ramirez said to triple check the area around it.



"You're looking for frays or missing lights and making sure your outlets are clear of debris or anything that's going to be a fire hazard in the back of the tree," he added.

3. Outdoor decorating:

Plus, with many people getting in the holiday spirit and decking the halls, he said, it is great just don't do the outdoor decorations alone.



"Make sure you have someone holding the ladder, making sure you read the directions on the ladder and you're not going above the step that's recommended by the manufacturer," Ramirez said.

4. Fuel and frequent checks on equipment:

"Checking your propane tank, checking your hoses, making sure your grill is clean and not cooking under an awning or a patio put it outside in an open area," he said.



5. Leaving home for the holidays: