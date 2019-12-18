PHOENIX — A remarkable story about a 10-year old girl who is celebrating one year of recovery, after suffering severe burns when a fire pit exploded in the family's front yard in March of 2017.

Isabella McCune shares her update on life after being released from a nine months stay at the hospital.

McCune enjoyed a normal Tuesday at school and walked home with her big brother, this little girl isn't letting the accident slow her down.

"Once I'm old enough I want volunteer to be a child life specialist, then I want to become a burn nurse," she said.

She's recently been to "Camp Courage" to enjoy fresh air and share her hurdles with others who understand.

"Most of the counselors have either got like burned when they were younger, they went to camp, going from being a camper to a counselor," Isabella said.

Isabella recently spent time at the "Festival of Trees" and says even though this is the anniversary of her accident, she's still enjoying the holidays.

"This year was amazing because I actually got to go the whole time, last year it was only 4 hours but this year it was nice to stay there it was just amazing," she added.

Like most 10-year olds she spends a lot of time talking on the phone with friend and reminiscing about meeting Taylor Swift in the hospital, like it was yesterday.

"Once you get to meet her and see how she actually is without all the lights and cameras, on the set it's really nice it's like something you can't ever forget," she said.

She tells us, nursing is still her plan for the future but for now she's just excited for the holidays with her family.