Memorial Day weekend is the unofficial start of summer and if you’re throwing a barbecue, here are some ideas on how to impress your guest.

Corn on the cob is a must, for a spicy touch add cotija or fetta cheese, mayo, chili powder and lime. This can be served as a side dish or as an appetizer.

What about an easy and delicious desert? Grill peaches and top them with ice cream.

And for a refreshing cocktail drink, a ginger mint margarita. Just add a hint of ginger root and mint leaves.

Also, strawberry lemonade to which those who want to add alcohol can add vodka.

