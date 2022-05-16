Help for Arizona parents struggling to find baby formula

Programs like WIC are seeing an increase in families searching for the necessary baby formula.

PHOENIX — Many organizations are working to help with the baby formula shortage along with the Arizona Department of Health Services. Officials say overall production is starting to stabilize which is giving hope to Valley mothers in need.

As many people struggle to find supplies, Steve Elliott with ADHS says parenting is stressful enough, especially with a newborn.

"If any family is struggling to get formula then that's one too many. The nationwide shortage that started with a recall of products from Abbott Nutrition has forced many families to look around and sometimes find alternate sources for their baby formula," he explained.

That's why programs like WIC - which focuses on supplemental nutritional assistance for women, infants and children - are seeing an increase in connecting families with necessary formula.

"Where were really working right now is with parents who use other types of specialty formulas that aren't as readily available, the supplies are still stabilizing, so we're working with them to line them up with an alternative brand name formula that can work for them," he added.

He stresses that families shouldn't make their own formula and check to make sure any formula they get is FDA approved.

With the Biden administration’s promise of easier importing of formula from abroad, paired with the manufacturing process picking up, Elliott says there's light at the end of the tunnel.

"The specialty formulas have been the area where people have struggled as of late, he said. "Fortunately, about a one-third of WIC families use that sensitive stomach formula and that has been increasingly available over the past week, week and a half, so we're seeing a positive trend there."

"If we can't help right at that moment we will get back to them ASAP to help connect them with the product they need."

Find help

Resources can be found at the ADHS website or by contacting (800)-252-5942.

