Young Valley cancer warrior is back in school after beating odds against a rare form of the disease

One in 285 children will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday, according to Phoenix Children's Hospital.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease for children in the U.S. That’s according to the American Childhood Cancer Organization. Now, a Tempe girl who beat incredible odds against a rare form of cancer says she wants to raise awareness about all of the young people in our country battling the disease.

At just seven-years-old, Morgan had no other choice but to be brave. She was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer, writing a song during treatment.

Her mom, Bridgette Bell, was by her side the whole time. “[I] thought I was just in a dream or a nightmare, didn’t really know how to process it all," Bridgette said.

Before the diagnosis, Morgan was active and healthy. But that all changed when a fever wouldn’t go away. “They were doing all kinds of tests," her mom said.

After finding out it was cancer, a medical team was put together at Phoenix Children’s Hospital.

“They were really nice and really helped a lot," Morgan said. Morgan is one of more than 430 children who received cancer care at PCH last year.

“We have one of the country’s busiest cancer clinics in the U.S., so we have a lot of kids who are in many significant battles," Tim Harrison, VP of Corporate Partnerships at PCH, said.

Morgan conquered an incredible battle. Today she’s back in school with her friends.

Her mom says she’s doing great following a bone marrow transplant. Her last chemo treatment was in January, and now they’re looking to the future.

“Just holding on to hope and having all of our family and friends rally around us, because really it was just a lot to go through," Bridgette said. "But Morgan’s strength and spirit is so strong. That’s just really helped to get us through it all.”