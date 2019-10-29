"Yoo hoo woo hoo, your package is here!"

An Amazon driver delivered more than a package in Scottsdale Friday, he delivered a great performance.

A dad wrote very specific instructions for the delivery, saying "Ring the doorbell and sing: Your package is here, your package is here yoo hoo, woo hoo, your package is here!"

The doorbell video camera dated Oct. 25 shows the delivery driver following the instructions. We give him a 10 out of 10.

The package recipient's daughter tweeted the instructions and the video.

It has been viewed thousands of times on social media.