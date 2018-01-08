PHOENIX - A Phoenix war hero who saved dozens of lives when Pearl Harbor was attacked, just celebrated a monumental birthday.

Retired Capt. Archie Kelley has not only survived 100 years, but also the attacks on Pearl Harbor in 1941.

Capt. Kelley knows how to draw crowds for the big 100th birthday bash. The retired war hero's party was at Sagewood in Phoenix. He danced with his family, watched performances and was even greeted by Gov. Doug Ducey.

Capt. Kelley was the duty officer aboard the battleship USS West Virginia on December 7, 1941, when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He says he gave the order that saved the ship.

He told the room he had to take over damage control of the ship he was on when Pearl Harbor was attacked. He says it was hit rapidly by seven torpedoes from about 113 Japanese planes.

"I was able to counter flood the ship to prevent it from rolling over like the Oklahoma which lost 400 people immediately when it rolled over," Capt. Kelley said. "So if any of you are taking a cruise, make damn sure it doesn't roll over."

Capt. Kelley ended his speech with a great sense of humor, telling the room the secret to living to 100, is making sure you're healthy at 90.

He says he retired after 30 years of combat service in the Navy, including several years aboard destroyers.

