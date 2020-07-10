Valley parents get a surprise on Wednesday morning

Michaela and Ruben Fierros were on their way to the hospital when their newest little one decided to make his debut in the car.

MESA, Ariz. — A pair of Valley parents welcomed a new baby into the world on a local highway. It was a welcome to life in the fast lane, literally. Michaela and Ruben Fierros were on their way to the hospital Wednesday morning but even with the pedal to the metal they couldn't make it.

"Still feels unreal but we're doing good," Michaela said.

"Yeah it was pretty intense. I look over and the baby's coming out while we're driving," Ruben said.

Josiah Fenn made his debut into this world like no other. Born at 7:10 a.m. in the backseat of their family car.

"I tried to stop as fast as we can, so we stopped in the gore area transitioning from the I-10 onto the 60 and I look over and the baby is out," Ruben explained.

The two said they pulled over and called 911 and as they waited for emergency crews they got plenty of "looky-loos" wondering what the heck was happening.

"I definitely saw a lot of people looking over to try and see what was happening," Michaela said.

The whole thing happened in their Honda Civic, two and a half weeks early.

"I have always thought the babies were going to come early, they never do, they always come on time but this one definitely came early, so it was a big surprise," she explained.

Josiah decided to speed things up as their big family continues to grow.

"We're thankful to God that we could have another child and now we have to get a passenger van because we don't have room in the vehicles, so that'll be the next step," Ruben joked.

Guadalupe Fire crews were quick to respond and Banner Desert Medical Center in Mesa took the reigns from there.

"There was a whole team ready and everything just happened real quick," she added.