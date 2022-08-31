'Arizona summers are brutal': Valley company repairs family's car A/C for free

A family-owned auto shop partnered with Chandler police to help pay it forward to a Valley family in need.

CHANDLER, Ariz — Driving a car without air conditioning is what one Valley family has been doing all summer long. So, when Jakelin Banda and her grandmother, Teresa, were offered free repairs, the excitement was too much to contain!

"It's way better. I don't have to put down the windows for air because there's air conditioning now," Jakelin said.

Spencer Auto Repair partnered with the Chandler Police Department to find a deserving family in need. Detective Eva Zermeno said this was a special way to pay it forward.

"There was a family we knew about, and once we got that information from our partners, we forwarded it to Brittney and her team," she explained.

Owner Brittney Spence and her team immediately went to work and ended up doing nearly $5,000 worth of repairs to the sedan.

"Arizona summers are brutal, and A/C in your car is just a necessity, and so we really wanted to give back to the community that supports us so much. It just made us feel really happy to be able to do that and just show appreciation for someone in the community who's doing everything they can to help their family," Spencer said.

Jakelin and her grandmother were incredibly grateful for the auto shop's work and all their generosity.

"I just want to thank you guys, it's really cool, and I know it's really expensive to fix and really just putting parts in," she said.

