'Some of the kids around here don't have Christmas': Valley family prepping house for holiday in middle of summer

PHOENIX — Given it's the middle of summer, most people may not be thinking about the holidays, but one Valley couple is already decking out their home, creating an incredible drive-thru experience for everyone to enjoy.

Patti and Mel Tasker double as Santa's helpers as they get their Laveen home ready for Christmas!

"Some of the kids around here don't have Christmas, so seeing them all happy and running around, it's just a wonderful feeling," Patti added.

Patti and her husband Mel have owned the two-acre property for years and have affectionately become the house seen from the highway. So, to plug in on time, the Taskers take on projects six months before the holidays to ensure everything is ready to go!

"We plan to get the lights on by the first weekend in November. We're going to do it early again this year," Patti said. "We usually work on everything in the early mornings and evenings because it's been so hot."

What's unique about their holiday decor is that most of it is done by hand! The Taskers are landlords and say they never let anything go to waste.

"When the washers and dryers or even the stoves break down, we buy the tenants new ones, and we take the old ones back, and we start scrapping!"

Mel can cut out about three to four custom characters with a single appliance, and Patti does all the painting and touch-ups year in and year out.

The holiday house can be seen from Loop 202 near Baseline and is halfway to its full potential.

