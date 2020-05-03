GILBERT, Ariz — One family has what they call “a thousand-pound weight” lifted from their shoulders after some kind-hearted people stepped up to provide life-saving power for their infant son.

Josiah Rubio has endured more medical procedures in his short 12 months of life than most people experience in a lifetime.

After nearly a year in the hospital, Josiah was finally allowed to go home with his parents Emily and Alfred Rubio.

“He was diagnosed with Down syndrome and with that came heart complications,” said Alfred Rubio, Josiah’s father.

With all the medical equipment used to keep Josiah breathing, his bedroom resembles an intensive care unit.

“He’s got several pieces of life-sustaining equipment,” said Emily Rubio, Josiah’s mother. “He’s got his ventilator that breathes for him, he’s completely dependent on it now. He’s got his oxygen concentrator, that puts oxygen into the ventilator.”

On his first night home, while his mom napped, something went wrong. The power in Josiah’s room cut out, turning off some of the most critical equipment.

“I ran to Josiah because he was de-stating already. He was turning blue.” Emily recalled.

Without the concentrator, Josiah wasn’t getting any oxygen into his system, and within a few seconds, he was turning blue.

After stabilizing their son, Alfred and Emily realized that the equipment in his room was too much for the circuit breaker. The two took shifts watching over Josiah all night and ran extension cords from other rooms to keep the equipment running.

The next day, Jason Grico, an electrician with Parker & Sons evaluated the Rubios' home. As soon as he walked into the home, he knew the problem.

“Just hearing what kind of machines they were, I knew what kind of circuits they would need, how much power they would need,” Grico said. “They didn’t have nearly half of what they needed in that room.”

After a year of surgeries and hospital bills, the Rubios were tapped out, and the estimate was far more than what they could afford.

As Gricol drove away, he reached out to his boss.

“I told them the situation they were in, and they (Parker & Sons) were totally on board with trying to help them out because he needs help,” Grico said.

The next day, five electricians arrived at the Rubio home to install more than enough power to Josiah’s room. A day-long project was completed in two hours, and the Rubios had peace of mind.

Alfred couldn’t be more appreciative of Parker & Sons and the Electricians who gave of their time for his family.

“When we called, they were there, and they brought the Calvary to take care of my son,” he said.

HEARTWARMING STORIES:

- A brain injury changed everything for this couple. Recovery meant relearning everything—including their love for one another.

- Gilbert teen who was born blind teaches himself clarinet and inspires others

- Arkansas school resource officer seen praying for students at school's flagpole every day