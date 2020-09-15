Scottsdale doctor still devoted to caring for patients during pregnancy

Dr. Jessica Anderson, who normally helps pregnant women in pain, is now expecting her own baby boy.

PHOENIX — It's an amazing story of strength and support as a valley emergency room doctor, Jessica Anderson, who normally helps pregnant women in pain, is now expecting her own baby boy.

The frontline physician didn't skip a single shift during her pregnancy. Now, she's sharing her story of proper preparation prior to work and how it kept her optimistic and focused on her mission ahead of becoming a new mom!

"We can do this, I mean if we can survive a pandemic working in the ER, you know then bring it on I guess," she told 12News.

Dr. Anderson has been working for Honor Health, Scottsdale non-stop for five years, and she's just days away from motherhood.

"This is my first pregnancy, so I've never been pregnant but I've taken care of pregnant women in the ER with bad morning sickness and things like that but luckily I didn't have any complications and sure you have those, "I feel nauseous, I don't feel good" but it never really slowed me down," she added.

Slight nausea aside, Dr. Anderson kept up with exercise and taking preventative measures against the virus to make sure she was ready for the sick patients coming in.

"I'd come early, I'd get my mask that I need, I'd wear it all the time, good hand washing, good hygiene and still taking care of patients, but being extra careful," she said.

She credits her husband, Brandon and her co-workers for their amazing support for the last several months.

"I have a great set of colleagues who look out for me and for each other and if we had a ton of sick patients, kind of tag team and so we made it through and I luckily have not gotten sick," Dr. Anderson said.

And while most medical staff don't see themselves as superheroes, their patients and loved ones, do.

"We're so excited and although it's not ideal I don't think there's ever a perfect time and it was tough in the beginning but it just makes us stronger in the end," she added.

"Baby Anderson" will make his way into the world through a scheduled C-section next Monday. We wish momma and baby all the best.