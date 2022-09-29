'A friend for life:' Valley crash victims find friendship amid their tragedy

Kimberly Pero and Jeremiah Washington lost limbs to suspected drunk drivers.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Two Valley residents have formed a friendship and found strength in each other after losing limbs to suspected drunk drivers.

“She keeps me motivated and knows what I’m going through,” Jeremiah Washington said.

On June 25, about two weeks after his birthday, an alleged drunk driver crashed into him near 46th and Glendale avenues. Washington was rushed to a hospital, but doctors couldn’t save either of his legs. They were both amputated above the knee.

After 12News highlighted his tragedy, Kimberly Pero felt compelled. She had a similar story.

On Memorial weekend 2021, a motorcycle ride ended in a serious crash. A person who was allegedly under the influence crashed into her near 67th Avenue and Union Hills Drive in Glendale.

Pero was unconscious and rushed to the hospital, and two days later her right leg had to be amputated above the knee.

“The moment I talked to him on the phone, I knew he was going to be a friend for life,” Pero said. "I thank God for him."

The pair connected and met. They immediately hit it off.

They first bonded over their fight for justice in their cases, as the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office had not yet filed charges against the men accused of hitting them when 12News initially spoke to them.

But after meeting in person, they found strength in each other.

“It’s been a blessing to run across someone with the same thing that is going on with me,” said Washington. “It has been very helpful in my journey as I move forward.”

Washington is in the process of getting his new prosthetic legs. Since Pero has been using hers for several months now, she has been a big influence on him.

“She tells me what to expect and to not be afraid to fall,” he said. “She said if you’re not falling, you’re not learning, so I’m looking forward to that.”

Even though they lost a part of themselves, they said they have gained a new version of themselves within each other.

“Because we lost a limb, our life does not stop and we cannot let it stop,” Pero said.

Where their cases stand

Three months after crashing into Washington, 47-year-old Jerry Odogui Hernandez was arrested on assault charges on Monday.

Court records obtained by 12News show police arrested Hernandez the day of the crash, but he was released two days later.

The suspect was blood tested, and the results show his alcohol level was above the legal limit, arresting records said.

Nearly 16 months after Pero lost her left leg, Glendale Police arrested Jason Tasker, 42, on a grand jury warrant that indicted him for aggravated assault and endangerment.

Tasker has pled not guilty.

MCAO had previously told 12News the Office is facing a backlog of DUI criminal cases.

Both of the cases are pending in the court system.

Jeremiah’s family is fundraising to get him new prosthetic legs, which they say each cost around $50,000. If you’d like to help, you can donate here.

If you have been a victim of a suspected drunk driver and are waiting for charges to be filed in your case, please reach out to reporter Adriana Loya over email at aloya@12News.com.

